Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road.

Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired.

Three victims were hit, two men and a woman according to detectives.

All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they are attempting to find the suspect, who fled on foot.

