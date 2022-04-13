Deputies: Tip leads to arrest of attempted kidnapping suspect

Orange County deputies said a tip from a concerned citizen helped them put an attempted kidnapping suspect behind bars.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office shared video showing a man approaching a child along Semoran Boulevard.

The video shows a child walking alone near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive, when a man approaches from the opposite direction, blocking the child’s path.

The man can then be seen grabbing the victim by the head before the two walk out of the frame together.

Deputies say the child was able to get away from the man and continue walking.

The next video clip shows a white Toyota RAV4 driving away.

When the child arrived at school he told a teacher what happened, and the teacher called police.

Detectives released the video later that day with that hope that someone in the community might recognize the man.

Their plan worked, and deputies were able to arrest 37-year-old Vinh Nguyen Tuesday after someone called to identify him.

Deputies said the tip came from a 13-year-old boy who said Nguyen had offered to give him a ride last year.

On Tuesday afternoon deputies could be seen outside Nguyen’s Azalea Park home, with a white RAV4 in the driveway.

The house sits just blocks away from where deputies say the attempted kidnapping occurred.

According to a report when investigators questioned Nguyen he admitted to being in the area at the time of the incident.

When detectives showed Nguyen the video of the incident he told them that the man in the video was in fact him and that he didn’t know what he did was wrong.

Nguyen was charged with false imprisonment, luring or enticing of a child and battery and booked into the Orange County jail.

