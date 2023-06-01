Deputies: Toddler left alone in Volusia County parking lot after SUV stolen with him asleep inside

A 2-year-old was asleep in the backseat of an SUV when an unknown man got in the driver’s seat and drove away, according to Holly Hill police.

Police said a woman parked the SUV in a relative’s driveway around 8:20 a.m. Thursday and ran inside to grab something, leaving the toddler buckled up.

In a matter of seconds, police said the unknown man, who is estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, came from across the street, got inside the SUV and drove away north on Clifton Avenue.

A short time later, police said the unknown man dropped the child off in the parking lot of a body shop on State Avenue. Investigators said the 2-year-old was not harmed and was reunited with his family.

Investigators are still searching for the driver and the SUV.

Volusia County deputies described the suspect as wearing a black hoodie with red lettering on the front, black shorts and a white hat.

The vehicle is a red VW Tiguan with the Florida tag of AJ7-9FA.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Holly Hill Police Department Sgt. Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Holly Hill PD Sgt. Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478. pic.twitter.com/KjmXboSYJA — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 1, 2023

