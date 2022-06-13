Deputies: Trooper and deputy fire gun after man shoots at them following crash in Caldwell County

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a trooper and deputy fired their gun after a man shot at them following a routine traffic accident near the town of Sawmills, Caldwell County deputies say.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned car on US-321 near Mission Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was the first reporter on the scene.

Breaking Caldwell Co- sheriff deputies and the highway patrol are the scene of an officer involved shooting. They initially responded to an overturned vehicle on 321 when someone pulled a gun on them. Deputies say both officers fired their weapons. Watch channel 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/y9C7XPl4tF — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 12, 2022

Investigators told Faherty that when they arrived to help, a man climbed out of the overturned car and shot at officers.

Deputies said a state trooper and deputy then returned fire. The suspect was hit, although it is not immediately clear how many times he was shot and by who.

Faherty learned the man ended up in a wooded area and more than a dozen officers quickly arrived at the scene.

Deputies said the man was then rushed to the hospital.

The officers were not hurt during the incident.

Witnesses near the scene told Faherty they were glad the officers weren’t hurt.

“They got a job. They got a family. They got to protect theirselves, and then they have to protect us too. You got people like this. They go out here and fly up and down the road,” said one witness.

Channel 9 is asking deputies about the extent of the suspect’s injuries and if he was shot by one or both officers.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

