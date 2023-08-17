Deputies, troopers arrest 'reckless' driver who crashed after pursuit in north Georgia

A man was arrested Tuesday in north Georgia after officials say he led deputies on a pursuit from one county to another.

Tuesday afternoon the Towns County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on their Facebook page for citizens to be on the lookout for a Hispanic man who crashed in the City of Young Harris.

Both Georgia State Patrol Troopers and deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a reckless driver on Highway 76 East.

Deputies say when the suspect crashed, he ran on foot.

Deputies in Towns County used their K-9 unit and drone to assist in the search for him.

A Towns County resident saw the suspect running on his property and notified deputies on the scene to the direction of travel.

A Towns County Sheriff’s Office Captain spotted the suspect crossing a field where he took the suspect in custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Severo Escorza Tapia, 51.

He was arrested by Georgia State Patrol and charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

More charges are pending from Georgia State Patrol and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

