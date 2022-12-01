Deputies trying to identify a man wanted for questioning in Dunnellon homicide

Deputies in Marion County are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide near Dunnellon on Nov. 28.

Investigators said they were called to the area of Walnut Street by Dunnellon police early Monday morning about a possible homicide.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male dead from an apparent homicide.

Deputies released a composite sketch of a man whom they believe may have information about the case.

Detectives have not identified the victim or said how the man died.

Deputies ask anyone with any information about the case to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-369-6715 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

See map of location below:





