Deputies turn wranglers after SC dairy cows go on a late-night walkabout. Watch the video

Who knew rounding up escaped dairy cows was part of a sheriff deputy’s job, but that’s just what happened in Greenville Tuesday night.

It seems Kevon, a bull, and a few of his cow pals decided they needed a night out and left the pasture belonging to Happy Cow Creamery, a well-known producer of raw milk and other products in Pelzer.

A woman came upon them in the middle of rural McKelvey Road. The crowd was just walking and grazing. It looked like something from a sci-fi film. Apparently cows believe like many that the grass is always greener on the other side.

The woman, who was not identified, took a video, which Happy Cow posted on TikTok.

Ashley Trantham, who owns the creamery with her husband Tom, called deputies.

Four responded, not knowing when they started their shift they’d be full-fledged cattle wranglers by day’s end.

Cows and a bull from Happy Cow Creamery in Pelzer, SC, took a late night scroll on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Four Greenville County deputies rounded them up. Screenshot from Facebook

The roundup went fairly smoothly until Kevon decided to pull a full-on bull response and charged one of the deputies. Kevon ended up with a face full of pepper spray.

Ashley Trantham posted a pun-filled thank you to the deputies on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“They “herd” our heifers and Kevon the bull had escaped and helped us Mooove them back into their fence.,” she said.

That unleashed a slew of puns in response.

Why did he escape? Did he have a “mad cow” moment?

Bad bulls, bad bulls, what cha gonna do, what ya gonna do when they come for you?

Officers are familiar with getting lots of “bull” (my hubs is retired) but this takes the prize!

Un-herd of!

Peppered beef.

I’m thinking Kevon was “stunned.”

I’d like to see their body-cam footage.

Even Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis chimed in saying, “Great group for sure. They always go above and beyond each day.”

To which Happy Cow Creamery responded, “They went above, beyond, under and through last night. The girls did NOT make it easy but your crew was amazingly organized in their response. Kevon actually put himself back in the fence by himself after a little pepper spray.”