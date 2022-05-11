Deputies: Two juveniles arrested after shooting at someone

Two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after Snohomish County deputies spotted them shooting at someone, law enforcement said.

No one was hurt.

Deputies said they found the gun that was used during the shooting. It was stolen out of Tacoma.

The juveniles were taken into custody for possession of a stolen gun, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

They were booked into a juvenile detention center.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP