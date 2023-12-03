Deputies: Two men arrested after chase on I-94

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested after leading deputies on a chase for about 10 miles through Van Buren County and into Kalamazoo County Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a 2007 Mercury Sedan that was traveling erratically on eastbound I-94 east of Paw Paw. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but say the driver didn’t stop and led them on a chase continuing east on I-94.

A sergeant deployed spike strips, but they didn’t work and the chase continued into Kalamazoo County. Spike strips laid down by Kalamazoo County deputies eventually disabled the suspect vehicle near the US-131 interchange near Kalamazoo.

Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was driving the sedan and the passenger, a 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids. The driver gave up, deputies said, but there was a short struggle with the passenger.

The driver had multiple warrants out of Kalamazoo and County and the passenger was found with a stolen gun visible in his waistband, deputies say.

The driver is beling held on the warrants and charges of fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated, while the passenger faces multiple charges incluing possession of a stolen gun, resisting arrest, being a felon with a gun and violating concealed carry law.

