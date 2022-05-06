Deputies: Two men arrested for meth trafficking following high-speed chase in Rowan County

Two men were arrested for trafficking methamphetamines after a high-speed chase ended in Salisbury on Thursday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick Bishop Brown, 28, and Yusif Kali Kelley, 18, both of Highpoint, face felony drug charges after their arrest, deputies say.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a car driven by Brown when he drove off at speeds of more than 100 mph. Kelley was a passenger in the car.

Before Brown could reach Interstate 85, deputies deployed Stop Sticks to slow the car. As Brown drove on the highway the tires began to fail, deputies said.

He exited the interstate at exit 76 onto Innes Street where he came to a stop and both men were taken into custody, deputies said.

Brown faces four charges including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by sale and felony flee to elude. He received a $250,000 bon

Kelley was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and given a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said Salisbury police and Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

