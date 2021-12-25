Deputies: Two men in stolen car accidentally fired gun as they tried to hide it

stock cop lights

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A gun that two men driving a stolen car were trying to hide discharged as they got pulled over Christmas Eve morning, leading officers to think they were being fired on.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Task Force was attempting to stop the stolen vehicle at about 10 a.m. Friday near 10th Avenue North and D Street in Lake Worth Beach when deputies heard a gunshot.

At first, they thought they were being shot at, but after further investigation, detectives learned the suspects were attempting to hide a weapon when it accidentally discharged. No one was hit by gunfire.

Deputies arrested Michael Whited, 50, of Palm Springs, and charged him with possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying an unlicensed firearm and trespassing. He was being held Saturday in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

Also arrested was Jordan Alvarez, 30, of Lake Worth Beach. He was charged with grand theft auto and was being held on $10,000 bail.

galbert@pbpost.com

@Gerard_Albert3

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Men in stolen car accidentally fired at police