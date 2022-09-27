Deputies: Two trailers taken on same day

Sep. 26—CEDAR LAKE — The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office are investigating the thefts of two trailers last Sunday.

At about 2:35 p.m. deputies said they received a report of a stolen trailer from a construction site in the 10,000 block of South West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.

Sometime on Saturday, police were told, a tool trailer/crib was taken by cutting a chain that had attached it to a tree.

According to the sheriff's office, the trailer was found burned in the 6000 block of North Manitou Trial in Leland Township. Deputies said in a statement it is considered a "complete loss."

But police said they believe the contents of the trailer had been removed before it was burned.

The trailer and missing tools were valued at more than $25,000, according to police.

Later that evening, at 8:39 p.m., deputies said another trailer was reported missing.

This trailer was a travel trailer/toy hauler taken from the 4000 block of North Setterbo Road in Suttons Bay Township, and it had not been recovered as of Monday afternoon, sheriff's deputies said.

In both cases, Sgt. Terrance Cadieux said, there is a possible suspect vehicle, described as an older model extended cab Chevrolet or GMC black full-sized pickup truck without a topper or any other distinguishing characteristics.

In August, a trailer containing $32,000 worth of tools was stolen in Grand Traverse County, according to previous reporting.

The cause of the fire in the destruction of the first trailer, and both thefts are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about either case is asked to call Sgt. Cadieux at 231-256-8605.