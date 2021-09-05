Four dead, including an infant, in shooting near Lakeland

LAKELAND — A shooting rampage north of Lakeland this morning left four dead, including an infant. An 11-year-old was shot multiple times. After two shootouts with deputies, the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, is in custody and being treated for injuries.

At a news conference held nearby at Lake Gibson High School, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his agency first received a suspicious vehicle tip around 7:30 p.m. Saturday from a woman in a house on N Socrum Loop Road. The woman told officers, who arrived six minutes later, that a man got out and said, “God sent me here to speak with one of your daughters.”

The deputies did not find a vehicle or the individual after more than 20 minutes of searching the area.

Around 4:30 a.m., a lieutenant about 2 miles away from the house heard two volleys of gunfire and informed other deputies. Other calls of an active gunman began coming in through 911, Judd said, and Lakeland Police Department responded to the scene, too.

As they approached the same house from which they received the complaint, Judd said there was a truck on fire in front of the house and a man outfitted in body armor who “looked as if he was ready to engage us all in an active shooter situation,” but they saw no firearm.

Judd said the man then ran into the house, and officers heard another round of gunshots, “a woman scream and a baby whimper.”

When officers entered through the back of the house, they encountered the suspect, who shot at a deputy. The deputy fired back before retreating from the house, and other officers responded with gunfire to free three deputies who were pinned down by gunfire. No officers were injured, and Judd said dozens, if not hundreds, of rounds were fired in two shootouts. SWAT teams left the area a little after 9 a.m. Saturday.

A helicopter unit saw the suspect exiting with his hands raised. The suspect had been shot once and was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital. Judd said at the hospital, the man jumped and tried to grab a Lakeland officer’s gun, but was restrained and sedated.

Inside the house, they found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, Judd said. The 11-year-old told officers there were three dead people in the house, Judd said. Officers found a man, woman and infant who had been shot dead. In a separate house behind the first home, another woman had been shot dead.

Judd said it is not known if the suspect knew the victims. Inside the man’s truck, which had a marine corps license plate, Judd said officers found blood stop and first aid kids.

“He was ready for battle,” Judd said.

Judd said the man told officers, “You know why I did this.”

According to Judd, the suspect told officers that he was “a survivalist” and told them that he was taking meth.

Judd said officers did not shoot at the man after he exited the house with his hands up.

“It would have been nice if he would have come out with a gun and then we’d have been able to read a newspaper through him,” Judd said. “But when someone chooses to give up, we take them into custody peacefully. If he’d have given us the opportunity, we’d have shot him up alive. But he didn’t because he’s a coward.”

The suspect will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital. The 11-year-old is recovering at Tampa General Hospital. Police do not believe there are additional victims.

“This is a horrific incident,” Brian Haas, state attorney for the 10th circuit, said at the news conference. “A lot of families are hurting this morning. ... There are more questions than answers at this point.”

This is a developing story.