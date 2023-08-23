Deputies, Victor Valley Transit personnel reunite missing Apple Valley man with family

Sheriff’s deputies partner with Victor Valley Transit Authority personnel to reunite a missing 69-year-old man with his family in Apple Valley. The man was found onboard a VVTA bus at the Victor Valley Transit Center located on D Street in downtown Victorville.

Sheriff’s deputies partnered with Victor Valley Transit Authority staff to reunite a missing man with his family in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley sheriff’s station reported that around 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, deputies responded to a home in the 15600 Block of Dakota Road. The caller told deputies that a 69-year-old man with medical issues requiring daily medications had wandered away from home sometime during the night.

The responding deputy requested the help of the Victor Valley Transit Division deputies assigned to specific buses.

The focus of the deputies is to ride aboard various buses and monitor bus stops and the Victor Valley Transit Center located on D Street in downtown Victorville.

During the investigation, a deputy sent the missing person's name and physical descriptions to the transit authority's operations employees, who forwarded the information to all active bus drivers.

Two hours later, the missing man was seen by transit authority staff onboard a bus at the transit center in Victorville.

A deputy spoke with the unharmed man. The man told the deputy that he left home alone and was traveling to Mexico. The man was later reunited with his family in Apple Valley.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact transit division Deputy T. James at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

