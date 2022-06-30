Deputies are in new Vigo County jail, inmates awaited

Jun. 30—While minor work continues on the new Vigo County jail — formally the Vigo County Security Center — the sheriff's department is all moved in.

"I packed my stuff months prior. As soon as I got the green light, with computers up and phones working, I was the first one down here [in May]. I think I was down here almost a week by myself," said Lt. John Moats, who took the Tribune-Star on a tour of the jail Wednesday.

"There are two points of entry ... and the jail is just a big circle," Moats said. "It is less confusing than [the current jail] which has multiple levels.

"I like that it is on one level," he said, adding that there will not be water dripping into the sheriff's department administration offices, something that occurs at the current jail as inmate cells are above the offices.

"We probably will not hear any inmates on the civilian side (of the building) due to the distance" from the detention area, Moats said. "It is a nice, clean, professional building."

Capt. Charles Funk, jail commander, said he does not have an exact date on when inmates will be transferred into the new jail.

"We do not have a date. There are a few construction items waiting on parts due to the supply chain issue," Funk said.

While inmates had been slated to move in July, "we don't know for sure," Funk said.

As jail commander, Funk said the biggest advantage of the new jail "is we have multiple classrooms and conference rooms. We are always trying to have some programs for inmates to reduce recidivism and now we actually have space to do that," Funk said.

New program coming

While the new jail is awaiting inmates, an auxiliary program being readied to help low-level offenders who are out of jail and awaiting hearings.

"We have secured some funds to help fund a program ... to get those suffering from substance abuse disorders recovery and treatment services on a more coordinated basis," said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

"We are working with partners that are service providers as well as local police, the sheriff's department and the prosecutor's office," Payonk said of the United Way's substance abuse council.

"I think it will be a positive program. Our United Way mission is to get more folks with substance disorders the services and treatment they need," he said, adding some diversion programs could be done at the new jail.

"This (program being developed) is a not a center that is associated or built into or with the jail," Payonk said. "It is programmatic and will provide an opportunity for law enforcement and the courts to connect people to the services they need in a much more direct way."

The program would help target low level offenders who are not in jail "and may have court dates awaiting them or have citations or may have arrests potentially in some cases, but it's giving them an opportunity to get them services they need which hopefully will reduce penalties," Payonk said.

The program will likely be announced next month, he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.