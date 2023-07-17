Deputies want to identify Macon armed robbery suspect

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office a masked person entered the Sunoco gas station at 3821 Northside Drive in Macon on Monday at around 12:31 a.m.

The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk gave the suspect money from the registers and the suspect ran from the business.

Deputies describe the suspect as a Black man, standing 5′ 6″ tall.

He was wearing a camouflage balaclava face mask, a black long sleeve t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, black socks, and dark boots with gray soles.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

