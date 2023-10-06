Deputies: Wanted man arrested after falling through ceiling while hiding in an attic of Deltona home

Volusia County deputies said they arrested a wanted man Wednesday on drug charges after they found him hiding in an attic.

Investigators said they tracked 30-year-old Zacheus King to a home in Deltona.

Detectives were there with Daytona Beach police, who had warrants for King for the sale of heroin and cocaine, and knew he’d been at the house over the past several days.

Deputies said he fell through the ceiling as detectives tried to take him into custody.

King was arrested on his outstanding warrants along with additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest without violence, deputies said.

According to a report, Antonio Mallory was also arrested at the home after deputies found him carrying 274 grams of fentanyl in a Chick-fil-A bag.

