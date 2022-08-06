Deputies warn about juror duty scam in Catawba County

Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a jury scam going around the county where callers ask for money on Green Dot cards,

The sheriff’s office said that the scammers are even giving out names of deputies, saying they will come and arrest you if you don’t pay.

We were notified there is a jury duty scam going around where the caller asks for money on green dot cards. They are even giving out names of our deputies saying they will come and arrest you if you don't pay. Please DO NOT give these scammers any money & simply hang up the phone pic.twitter.com/D6eWeduN2m — Catawba County Sheriff's Office (@CATCO100) August 4, 2022

Deputies suggest not interacting with the scammers, and to just hang up the phone and block the number.

ALSO READ: Troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Catawba County

Deputies reiterated that law enforcement would never call and demand money on the phone.

The Criminal Investigations Division is looking for the people responsible.

If you have any information or questions about the scam, deputies ask you to call them at 828-465-0671.

(WATCH NOW: Troopers flatten tires of car to end chase in Catawba County)







