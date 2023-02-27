Deputies warn public to stay vigilant after 3 women attacked at Orange County bus stops

Deputies are warning women to be vigilant after another attack and sexual assault at a bus stop on a busy Orange County Road.

Investigators said the suspect was armed and wore a mask and are asking the public for help in solving this string of crimes.

The attacks happened at bus stops in the Pine Hills area, with the latest attack happening at the bus stop on Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard.

Three different women have been sexually assaulted within about a mile of each other. Two women were attacked overnight on Feb. 2 at a bus stop on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. Then around 6 a.m. this past Saturday, another attack happened down the road Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard.

So far, the only suspect description deputies received is a man with a mask about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Channel 9 spoke with investigators on Monday to find out what they are doing to track this suspect down. Deputies plan to increase patrols to look for suspicious activity in the area and are asking the public “if you see something, say something.”

Deputies are also asking residents to check their cameras to see if the suspect was captured on video.

April Hopper told Channel 9 that she has been using the bus to get around Pine Hills since she was 16 years old.

“You never know who’s lurking in the dark and harboring over you,” Hopper said. “I’ll tell you one thing they better not run up on me. I’ve got something for them.”

Lynx told Channel 9 it plans to install more lights at the Pine Hills transfer station to increase visibility and has trimmed the surrounding grass so people can’t hide in the bushes. Lynx is also working with the sheriff’s office on safety procedures.

Deputies have not confirmed whether these cases are all connected.

Meanwhile. sex crimes detective Evan Avila is asking everyone to stay vigilant while they keep an eye out for suspects.

“If you see someone with a mask post-COVID-19, if it gives you pause call law enforcement and we can get someone out your way,” Avila said.

Pine Hills community groups are also talking to both lynx and the sheriff’s office about making this area safer.

