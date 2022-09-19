Deputies warn of TikTok challenge targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles after teen arrested in auto thefts

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a TikTok challenge targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles after a 14-year-old was arrested for car theft.

The sheriff’s office said that two vehicles were stolen in the Juliette, Georgia area on Sept. 16 and 17. Both vehicles have since been recovered.

Deputies said a 14-year-old was charged with both thefts as well as entering auto.

The sheriff’s office is now warning drivers about a TikTok challenge that is encouraging teens to steal Kia and Hyundai products.

“The challenge educates individuals on how to steal said vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please make sure that your vehicles are locked and your keys are not left inside your vehicle.”

The teen was not identified because he or she is a juvenile.



