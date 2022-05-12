Deputies say Washington County inmate had hooch, tried to escape from jail

Additional charges will be filed against a Washington County inmate after deputies say he drank jail-manufactured alcohol and tried to escape the Washington County jail.

According to an affidavit, members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team were called to the jail on May 8. Correction officers found the alcohol, and when the inmates were confronted, they refused to leave the pod.

Members of the CERT team deployed gas to remove the inmates. After the situation ended, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reviewed camera footage.

The footage revealed that inmates had created a hole in the ceiling and were trying to escape.

The affidavit says that Dalton Taylor was one of the inmates who was caught on camera, kicking a vent in the ceiling. The inmates continued to widen the hole while also concealing it from correction officers.

Eventually, the hole became large enough for the inmates to fit through.

After reviewing the footage after the confrontation, deputies investigated the ceiling where they found damaged air returns and three pieces of rebar measuring three feet long.

Dalton was initially jailed on manslaughter charges. He now faces additional charges of attempting to escape, carrying weapons, drugs, alcohol into jail, conspiracy, and burning a public building.

The other inmates involved in the attempted escape were not listed.

RELATED>>>Escaped inmate found within hours



