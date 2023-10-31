Deputies: Wayne County jail attack left prisoner with fractured skull, brain bleed

RICHMOND, Ind. — An inmate at the Wayne County jail is accused of attacking a fellow prisoner, leaving that man with injuries that included a pair of skull fractures and a brain bleed.

Michael Derrick Board, 28, of Centerville, was charged Monday in Wayne Circuit Court with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

According to court documents, Board shortly before 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 approached fellow inmate Michael Shane Mills Jr. from behind and struck him in the head.

A deputy who witnessed the assault said Mills fell and struck the back of his head on a concrete floor.

He then laid motionless on the floor as blood "poured from inmate Mills' left ear," a report said.

The 45-year-old Mills, of Richmond, was taken to Reid Hospital and was later flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, for treatment of what physicians said were two skull fractures and a brain bleed.

According to an affidavit, Mills on Oct. 23 signed himself out of the Dayton hospital "against medical advice."

Board has not yet received a trial date on the two battery charges.

He already faced a total of three charges in two cases pending in Wayne County courts — possession of meth and two counts of dealing in meth.

Court records reflect no prior felony convictions for the Centerville man.

The affidavit — which offered no motive for the jailhouse attack — indicates the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Mills was in the jail at the time he was assaulted awaiting resolution of a theft charge filed against him in September.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Wayne County jail inmate charged in attack on fellow prisoner