Deputies: Wayne County man found 'agitated' intruder in his home

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man told sheriff's deputies he encountered an intruder in his kitchen early Saturday.

Deputies said they later found the suspect — Alden G. Baccas, 35, of New Haven, Connecticut — in one of the victim's vehicles, parked outside his home.

Baccas was charged Monday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and attempted auto theft, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

According to court documents, the victim — who lives along Ind. 227 in Boston, a small town south of Richmond Municipal Airport — said he was awakened about 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man, later identified as Baccas, in his home.

The homeowner said he chased the intruder out of his house, but that Baccas a short time later tried to re-enter the home through a back door. That prompted the resident to point a rifle at the intruder, deputies reported.

More: Richmond sex offender sentenced for burglary, stalking convictions

When Baccas — described as "extremely paranoid and agitated" — was apprehended in a Chevrolet Trax parked outside the victim's home, Bacca insisted the homeowner should be arrested for trying to "murder" him.

He also claimed he had broken into the house in a bid to "escape the people who had been shooting at him all night," according to an affidavit.

Deputies said Baccas had apparently taken keys from a purse in the house. They also reported the interior of the Trax had been damaged in an apparent bid to allow its engine to "be started without a key."

Investigators also reported finding a vehicle — earlier reported stolen in Columbus, Ohio — near the scene of the break-in.

Baccas was taken to the Wayne County Jail, but he was not listed among its inmates on Tuesday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'Agitated' man accused of Wayne County burglary, attempted auto theft