Deputies went to serve a warrant at Ga. home. They uncovered a possible dogfighting operation

A Georgia man is in custody accused of animal cruelty related to dogfighting.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office went to a home off Second Street this week to arrest Travis Myrick for a warrant on an obstruction of law enforcement officers charge.

What they uncovered instead appeared to be a dogfighting operation at Myrick’s home.

Deputies found several pit bulls in kennels in an outhouse with no water or air circulating inside it. They also found single dog pins throughout the backyard. Deputies said several dogs were injured and showed signs of severe neglect.

The sheriff’s office went and got another warrant for the house and found more dogs inside plastic dog carriers.

In total, deputies rescued 25 pit bulls, which are now being evaluated by animal control.

Myrick is in the Baldwin County Jail on animal cruelty and obstruction charges, but deputies said more charges are likely.

