Deputies: Wife arrested in deadly Orange County shooting

Deputies arrested an Orange County woman for the deadly shooting of her husband Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested 42-year-old Gladis Bran De Gil on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of her husband.

Deputies said they were called to a home off Clarcona-Ocoee Road near Edgewater Drive shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found 44-year-old William Gil Paredesa dead from a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said De Gil was at the home when they arrived.

Investigators said after interviewing De Gil, they had enough information to charge her with murder.

De Gil was booked into the Orange County jail and held without bond.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting.

