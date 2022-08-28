Deputies: Windermere man charged with making false reports against former employee

A Windermere man was charged with making false reports to investigators, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.

According to the report, deputies responded to Lodi Terrace on April 10 after a resident said they had received several threatening text messages.

Investigators said Matthew Weiss claimed he had received several text messages from an unknown number the day before.

Weiss told deputies that he believed the text messages were from a former employee whom he had obtained an injunction against.

When deputies interviewed the woman accused of making the threats, she denied sending any texts and said that she didn’t recognize the number from which the texts had been sent.

The report also stated the woman believed Matthew was creating the text messages himself and attempting to frame her after she refused several advances Weiss had made toward her and another employee.

During the investigation, deputies were able to link the phone number that the threatening messages came from back to Weiss.

Detectives arrested Wiess on charges of perjury, fabricating evidence, and false report of a crime.

