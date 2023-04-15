Deputies: Woman arrested after chase in stolen truck

Apr. 14—A Santa Fe woman with numerous pending charges related to drugs, thefts, vehicles and giving false names to police was arrested Thursday evening after authorities said she led them on a chase in a stolen truck.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies received a report of a stolen Ford F-150 being driven by a woman who might be on drugs. Shortly afterward, they found the truck in the parking lot of the La Cienega Community Center, according to a statement of probable cause. A deputy observed a woman, later identified as Victoria Nevarez, 32, slumped over at the wheel.

When Nevarez noticed the patrol vehicle, she started to drive away, according to the statement by Deputy Marcus Ward. Ward turned on his lights and siren, but she fled, turning south onto Entrada La Cienega "at a high rate of speed," Ward wrote.

Ward wrote he was able to catch up with Nevarez as she turned north from Entrada La Cienega onto the Interstate 25 West Frontage Road, but she didn't stop, accelerating to almost 100 mph. Deputies deployed stop sticks twice, on West Frontage Road at the intersection with Los Pinos Road and again at the intersection with N.M. 599, and the truck eventually went off the road on N.M. 599 and stopped.

The truck's doors were locked, Ward wrote, and he saw Nevarez "digging around on the passenger seat," so he used his baton to break the window, grab one of her arms and unlock the doors for other deputies. She resisted when they attempted to handcuff her and refused to her identify herself, he wrote.

Deputies administered field sobriety tests at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center that showed signs of impairment. She agreed to a breathalyzer, but while deputies were preparing to administer the test, a nurse saw Nevarez swallow a blue pill, Ward wrote. Medical staff gave her a Naloxone shot in case she had taken fentanyl, leading Nevarez to become more alert and agitated, yelling at medical staff members and trying to slip out of her handcuffs, Ward wrote.

Nevarez's first breath sample didn't show any alcohol; she wouldn't blow into the hose to provide a second sample, Ward wrote. He wrote he was unable to proceed with a blood draw or a drug recognition expert evaluation because she may have taken fentanyl while in the hospital.

At the time of her arrest Thursday, Nevarez was wanted for failure to appear in court on several matters, including an arrest on similar charges in late March.

Nevarez was arrested March 23, accused of stealing a Nissan Sentra — a Santa Fe Police Department report says this was her second vehicle theft offense, the first taking place in 2021. She also was accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license and concealing identity for allegedly giving police a false name.

She was released on pretrial supervision, but a bench warrant was issued Tuesday after she failed to show up for a court appearance the week before.

Nevarez also has pending charges from an early March arrest, in which police said fentanyl pills were found on her person when she was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash at Paseo Real and Camino Torcedo Loop.

Nevarez was initially identified as Denisha Quintana in this case, based on a driver's license found in the vehicle and what she told police. Authorities determined her real identity about a week later, when sheriff's deputies brought her to the hospital as "a female subject involved in a possible arson investigation" to treat injuries sustained in the fire and hospital staff members recognized her, according to court records.

That incident began when deputies responded to a mobile home fire on Avenida Rosa in Santa Fe County early in the morning on March 17 to assist the Santa Fe Fire Department.

A sheriff's deputy found Nevarez in a nearby trailer and noted "as I approached her I could smell a strong odor of smoke coming from the person," according to an incident report provided by the sheriff's office. The deputy noticed what appeared to be burn marks on the top of her right hand and wrote her face was covered in ash. She was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The sheriff's report says the fire involved one double-wide and one small travel trailer, neither of which was occupied at the time of the fire, and lists a Cecilia Nevarez as the victim. The fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal's Office, which didn't immediately provide an update on the status of the investigation Friday afternoon. A spokesman for the office said arson investigations generally take about a month to wrap up.

Nevarez also has several pending charges from 2022, the most serious stemming from a June arrest in which police said she pulled a gun on employees at the Target on Zafarano Drive when they tried to stop her from leaving with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

When police found her a few days later, she drove away from them at first and fought with officers when they arrested her, according to an affidavit in support of her arrest. She was arrested again in July, accused of stealing clothes from the Walmart on Cerrillos Road; police said they found fentanyl pills on her when they arrested her.

Nevarez was booked into Santa Fe County jail early Friday on three felony charges — unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and aggravated driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs — plus misdemeanor charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, concealing identity and driving while license revoked due to a previous DUI conviction.

Nevarez' initial court appearance, which was at first scheduled for Friday afternoon, was pushed back to Monday to give prosecutors time to decide whether to file an expedited motion for pretrial detention, according to court records.