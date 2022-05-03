Deputies: Woman arrested in Henry County with $200K worth of meth

Deputies on Thursday discovered a suitcase containing 50 pounds of meth - with a street value of about $200,000 - in an SUV, driven by an Illinois woman, that was stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 in Henry County.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Deputies said an Illinois woman stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 in Henry County had an estimated $200,000 worth of meth in her vehicle.

Courtney M. Kinard, 33 — of Normal, Illinois, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago —was charged Friday in Henry Circuit Court 2 with dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Deputies with the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) unit — made up of personnel from the Henry County and Hancock County sheriff's departments — said Kinard was pulled over near the interstate's 131-mile marker about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Illinois woman had been eastbound in a 2022 Jeep Latitude.

Deputies said they viewed a "vacuum-sealed" package containing a small amount of marijuana in the SUV.

That prompted a search of the vehicle that resulted in discovery of a locked suitcase that was forced open, and determined to hold 50 vacuum-sealed packages. each containing about one pound of crystal meth.

Kinard also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The Illinois woman was released from the Henry County jail after posting a $31,000 surety bond and a $2,650 cash bond.

An initial hearing in her case is set for Wednesday.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Henry County deputies find 50 pounds of meth in woman's car