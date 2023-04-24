Deputies find woman covered in blood, open fire to save her moments later, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Brook St. in Locust Grove after receiving a 911 call about a domestic dispute.

Deputies found a woman covered in blood trying to get away from a man with a knife inside the home, according to the GBI.

Investigators say they ordered Robernard Benjamin to drop the knife, but he charged at the woman and at deputies.

One of the deputies shot Benjamin, killing him, according to the GBI.

Emergency workers too the woman to the hospital for treatment for multiple stab wounds.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Benjamin. The GBI will conduct and independent investigationa nd give the case file to the Douglas Judicial Circuit District Attorneys’ Office for review.

The GBI says this is the 33rd officer-involved shooting they have ben requested to investigate so far in 2023.

