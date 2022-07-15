Deputies: Woman found in possession of 62 pounds of marijuana

Jul. 15—A 19-year-old woman has been charged with possession of marijuana after 62 pounds of the drug were found in a vehicle she was driving, authorities said.

Maria Paulina Flores Gonzalez was taken into custody Wednesday at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, the department's Special Investigation Unit and agents with Homeland Security Investigations stopped Flores Gonzalez's vehicle on suspicion of transporting narcotics.

An investigation revealed 55 bundles of marijuana were inside the vehicle, officials said. They were found hidden in the quarter panels of the vehicle, the Facebook post read.

Flores Gonzalez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, according to the Facebook post. She was transported and booked into Carrizales Rucker Detention Center without further incident. An investigation is ongoing.