Deputies: Woman in her 20s shot and killed in Orange County

A woman was shot to death Thursday night in Orange County, sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies responded to Greenleaf Drive off of Forest City Road around 10:15 p.m.

On arrival, they reported finding a woman in her 20s who had been shot.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

OCSO added that investigators had no information to release about a motive or possible suspects in the case.

