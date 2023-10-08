Deputies: Woman killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Pine Hills

A woman was killed in a shooting in Pine Hills late Saturday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of North Lane and Pine Hills Road just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

See a map of the area below:

They arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and later died there.

The victim has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 41-year-old Natasha Denise Flucker.

According to the sheriff’s office, homicide detectives responded to the scene and identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Nathaniel Gabriel Thomas.

Thomas was located and booked into the Orange County jail Sunday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder. He’s being held there on no bond.

Deputies have not said whether Flucker and Thomas were known to each other, or how they developed Thomas as the suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

