Deputies: Woman seriously injured after man hits her with vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Jan. 30—Montgomery County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after a man reportedly intentionally hit a woman with a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Monday night.

The 29-year-old woman was found with her right ankle severed and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Salem Beverage, 3440 Salem Ave., around 9:54 p.m. Monday on a reported felonious assault.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman got into an argument with her boyfriend.

"At one point during the argument the male got into his vehicle and purposely drove into the female, knocking her to the ground," read a statement from the sheriff's office.

Investigators are looking for the suspect, who fled in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.