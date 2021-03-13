Deputies: Woman shoots boyfriend in foot in Harrison Twp.

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 13—A woman was arrested Friday evening after she reportedly shot her boyfriend in the foot following an argument.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Wolf Road in Harrison Twp.

The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect. However, Montgomery County Jail online booking records show that Monique Jackson, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault by deputies at the home where the shooting took place. Also, Dayton Municipal Court records in unrelated cases indicate Jackson resides there.

The victim refused treatment at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff's office special investigations unit.

