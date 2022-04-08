Deputies: Woman shot at I-Drive motel

A woman was hurt in a shooting at a motel along a popular stretch of International Drive, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the Clarion Inn south of Sand Lake Road shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

On scene, they determined a man shot a woman during a fight.

Deputies are investigating after they said a woman was shot at an I-Drive motel early Friday morning.

OCSO said an ambulance rushed the woman, age 27, to Orlando Regional Medical Center; deputies said her injuries aren’t life-threatening.

As of 4:45 a.m. Friday, sheriff’s detectives continued their investigation at the motel, where crime scene tape was visible.

Detectives said the suspect in the shooting, a 37-year-old man, was still in the area when deputies arrived and they took him into custody.

