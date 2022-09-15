Deputies: Woman’s SUV hit by 7 bullets during road-rage shooting; man, 18, arrested

An 18-year-old man told Volusia County deputies that he shot several rounds into a woman’s SUV early Thursday morning because he said she’d cut him off in traffic.

Deputies said the woman’s car was hit by seven bullets as she drove south on State Road 415 just before 6 a.m. She was not injured.

Deputies said Bryan Holmes, 18, told them he was trying to hit the vehicle’s tires to disable it.

Holmes is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a concealed weapon used in the commission of a felony by a person under 24.

The woman told deputies that while she was driving, she was approached from behind by an erratically driven car with no headlights on. She said Holmes drove alongside her SUV for several minutes before opening fire out of the driver’s window.

Deputies said they caught up with Holmes after using license plate reader technology. Within 20 to 30 minutes of the shooting, deputies said they were able to track the car to the registered owner’s home.

When deputies arrived, Holmes told them that he did not have a gun on him. But deputies said a gun fell to the ground out of his waistband as he was taken into custody.

Holmes was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $40,000.

