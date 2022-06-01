‘Sounded like an automatic weapon’: Woman, 19, shot to death in Orange County

A 19-year-old woman was shot to death early Wednesday near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to The Park at Highgate Apartments along North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road shortly after 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, Raniyah A’shanti Gandy, was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Investigators are calling the case a homicide but had no information about possible suspects in the case.

Bullet holes were seen in a car’s window.

Detectives laid out dozens of evidence markers on the ground, where they found bullet casings.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told Channel 9′s Q McCray that the gunfire woke her up.

“It sounded like an automatic weapon. I thought it was firecrackers. I thought somebody, like, lit something. I was like, ‘Really? Memorial Day weekend is over.’ That’s what I thought at first,” she said.

Our crew watched as the car was towed away. It was full of bullet holes.

Neighbors said they heard two quick shots and then a barrage of gunfire — anywhere from 30 to 40 shots.

Channel 9 spoke off-camera with a woman who said her sister was in the car with Gandy but was not hit by the gunfire.

The woman said her sister and Gandy were minding their own businesses in the parked car when they were shot at.

Police said they believe the suspects fired from a vehicle.

