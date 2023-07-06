Deputies: Gunman sought after man shot to death at Orange County apartment complex

7 a.m. update:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call on South Rio Grande Avenue near Holden Avenue.

They arrived and found a man, in his 30s, who had been shot.

Investigators said he died at the crime scene.

Sheriff’s investigators also said they believe the shooter ran away from the scene but did not release a description of that suspect.

A Channel 9 news crew continues to monitor detectives’ activity outside the apartment complex where that shooting happened.

Original story:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation along Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.

According to the Orange County calls for service, deputies responded to the Palmetto at Lakeside apartment complex around 2:30 Thursday morning.

From the outside of the complex, through the fence, WFTV crews spotted Orange County deputies and crime scene investigators inside the complex walking into an unidentified unit.

