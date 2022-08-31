Deputy accused of falsely claiming she was sexually assaulted sentenced to probation

Aug. 31—A former Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy charged with lying about being sexually assaulted by another deputy was sentenced to probation, according to court documents.

Margaret Mary Brumbelow, 33, was indicted in March on one count each of violation of oath by public officer and making a false statement. She entered a plea under the First Offender Act Aug. 15 and was sentenced to five years on probation by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin, according to court documents.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Brumbelow reported July 13, 2019 while off duty that another deputy attempted to sexually assault her.

The investigation determined that the allegation was not true, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office terminated her employment before her arrest in August 2019.

Defense attorney Michael George did not return multiple emails seeking comment.

Brumbelow declined to comment.

"Incidents like these are very difficult for law enforcement agencies, but they must be addressed when they occur," Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement at the time of Brumbelow's arrest. "We take reports of crime seriously, and members of our agency, assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, diligently investigated this allegation. While I'm thankful no attempted assault occurred, the falsehood could not be overlooked. Our department is full of excellent Deputies and professionals. Cases like these are the exception."

Brumbelow was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $1,305.

Gosselin also imposed as part of her sentence that Brumbelow must surrender her certification with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and never seek recertification as an officer.

Gosselin also ruled that Brumbelow must waive all appellate rights with this case.