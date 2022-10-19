Deputy accused of sex acts with teen in program while he was advisor, Florida cops say

A 21-year-old Florida sheriff’s deputy is accused of performing sex acts with a teen enrolled in the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Explorer youth program.

Some of the encounters occurred while the deputy was on duty, the sheriff’s office said in an Oct. 18 news release.

The deputy, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Anderson, has been arrested, placed on unpaid leave and charged with “sexual battery: person in custodial authority,” Bay County officials said. Bay County is on the Florida Panhandle, west of Tallahassee.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m. a.m. (Tuesday), information was received that a field deputy ... that served in an advisory position in the BCSO Explorer program was engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old member of the Explorers,” the sheriff’s office said.

“An investigation began into the allegations. Within a few hours, Anderson was arrested. When interviewed, Anderson admitted to five to seven sexual encounters with the victim.”

Florida’s Law Enforcement Explorer Program is open to youths who have “an interest for a career in law enforcement,” according to the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

“Young adults ages 14 to 21 can be associated with a sheriff’s office, train and learn about the profession to determine if it’s the right career track for them,” the association says.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said he intended to meet with parents of other youths in the department’s program “to offer them the opportunity to ask any questions.”

“It breaks my heart to know the damage that these actions have caused our kids in the program,” Ford said in the news release. “I stand behind the leadership of the Jr. Deputy and Explorer Program for all of the good work that they have done with the kids in this program, and as they work to rebuild the trust of the parents and kids. We will not let the actions of one person destroy the many positive successes of this program.”

