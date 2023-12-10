Deputy and another person shot outside a nightclub early Sunday in Silver Springs Shores

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES — Two people, one of them a Marion County Sheriff's deputy, were wounded early Sunday in a shooting outside a nightclub.

Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. outside of Club Time, 9355 SE Maricamp Road, which is located near one of the agency's substations.

The shooting happened while people were leaving the club. It's unknown what prompted the shooting. No information about the other victim was available early Sunday.

Both victims were transported to a hospital. As of early Sunday, the deputy was in surgery. According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the shooter or shooters have not been found.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the incident to call (352) 732-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

