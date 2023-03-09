Deputy arrested following suspected DUI crash in Fresno County. He got a ride home

A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was arrested under suspicion of a DUI following a crash in late February.

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday reported the collision happened around 10 p.m. Feb. 23 at Goodfellow Avenue, west of Rio Visa Avenue in eastern Fresno County.

The deputy, identified as 31-year-old Dean Zavala of Fresno, was driving a Nissan Maxima east on Goodfellow when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and veered to the left of the roadway before the Nissan overturned, colliding into a chain link fence, CHP said.

The vehicle landed on its wheels on the south shoulder of Goodfellow Avenue.

CHP said Zavala exited the vehicle and got a ride from a passing motorist. He called the authorities and reported the collision.

Officers responded to Zavala’s home and determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested for misdemeanor DUI of alcohol, CHP said.

He was cooperative and had no prior DUI convictions, CHP said. He was cited and released.

CHP said a complain will be filed with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for the DUI charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said Zavala’s Nissan is a Fresno County vehicle and he’s currently not working.