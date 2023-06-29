Deputy arrested on prostitution charges in Placer County. He worked there for four years

Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their fellow deputies Wednesday, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the Placer County District Attorney to conduct a joint investigation of the 44-year-old male deputy from Rocklin on Jan. 12 after allegations of sexual misconduct against him were brought forth, deputies said in a news release.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began, law enforcement said.

Deputies said the investigation revealed the deputy had allegedly been involved in several incidents of sexual misconduct between September 2022 and November 2022. He allegedly solicited prostitution while he was on and off duty and engaged in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data, authorities said.

The deputy was “promptly terminated” from his position at the Sheriff’s Office after four years of employment, law enforcement said.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations seriously and will hold its members accountable for their actions,” deputies said in the news release.