Deputy arrests man in connection to arson at Killearn Lakes Elementary School

The Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday for allegedly setting fire to Killearn Lakes Elementary School last week.

Daniel Foor, 19, was arrested on second-degree arson and burglary charges. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

On Oct. 2, a deputy responded to a reported arson at the school after administrators found "significant damage" to the boiler room and mechanical equipment, according to a LCSO news release.

An investigation determined the damage was done on the morning of Oct. 1, after Foor allegedly broke into the boiler room, "poured a significant amount of gasoline" and lit it on fire before running away.

"On Oct. 5, during his interview with detectives, Foor admitted to the act," LCSO said.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO arrests man connected to arson at Killearn Lakes Elementary