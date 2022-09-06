Deputy assaulted serving warrant

Sep. 5—An east Cumberland County man is facing more than theft charges after he fled from a sheriff's deputy trying to serve a theft warrant. A female juvenile accomplice is accused of assaulting the deputy during the brief flight.

The incident occurred early Sunday afternoon at a residence on Howard Rd., just off Westel Rd., according to Deputy Morgan Alvarez's report. Alvarez was not seriously injured in the incident.

Bradley Monroe Harmon, 19, Howard Rd., is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and assault on a first responder in addition to being served the warrant for theft of property.

The female juvenile was taken into custody and is believed to be charged with delinquency by assault on a first responder, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

The deputy went to the residence to take Monroe into custody and found the suspect and the juvenile female hiding in a closet. The two rushed out of the closet. Harmon allegedly pushed the deputy into a door and fled from the house while the female is alleged to have pushed the deputy into the door again and then struck her in the jaw with her fist.

Deputies on duty converged on the area and a search took place in the woods around the house. After about 40 minutes, the pair returned to the house. The juvenile was taken into custody but the Harmon fled on foot again.

After a short foot pursuit, Harmon was taken into custody and jailed at the justice center. The female was taken to juvenile detention.

Bond for Harmon on the theft charge was set at $1,500. Bond on the new charges was set at $13,000.

