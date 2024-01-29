Deputy: Athens man shoots teacher, her son before killing himself

A young Colbert man remained in critical condition Monday following a shooting in Colbert four days earlier in which investigators said the man’s mother was shot and the suspected shooter shot and killed himself.

The violence occurred about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at a home on Fennell Lane in Colbert, where deputies said Sean Paul Holler, 47, of Seagraves Drive, Athens, shot his ex-girlfriend, Deanna Swafford, 47, and her son, 21-year-old Hunter Swafford.

Deputies said that after Holler shot the mother and son, he drove to a home on nearby Linda Street, where he fatally shot himself while seated in his black Chevrolet Malibu.

Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton said Hunter Swafford remains in critical condition, while his mother, who is a teacher at Cleveland Road Elementary School in Athens, was transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening wound.

Sheriff’s deputies became aware of the shootings when they received a telephone call from Deanna Swafford, who reported she and her son had been shot by Holler and she was traveling to the nearby Bread Basket on Georgia Highway 72 in Colbert.

Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore was the first officer to arrive at the Bread Basket, while other units were dispatched to Fennell Street to search for the shooter. An ambulance was also dispatched to the store.

The victim explained to deputies that she had ended a relationship with Holler a few months earlier and that on the day previous to the shooting she told him she no longer wanted to speak with him.

On the morning of the shootings, Swafford met with a Athens-Clarke police officer and filed a report about Holler in regards to a series of harassing telephone calls and texts that disturbed her to the point she felt concern for her safety and that of her son.

In one text, Holler wrote, “I will see you on Saturday, not a request.”

Police attempted to contact Holler by phone that date, but he did not answer and a voicemail was left for him telling him that some property he wanted from Swafford could be picked up at the police department.

On the evening of the shooting, Holler arrived at Swafford’s residence in a single-family home subdivision just west of Colbert. Upon answering the door, Swafford said Holler started shooting with a handgun, according to the report.

Deputies who responded to the shooting scene located Holler’s car parked at a home under construction on Linda Street, where they reported that Holler was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens man kills himself after shooting Colbert woman and her son