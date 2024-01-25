Deputy avoids near miss with oncoming car
Deputy avoids near miss with oncoming car
Deputy avoids near miss with oncoming car
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
“We have speed limits, and they exist for a reason. And it’s perfectly reasonable to say you can’t travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit,” San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener said.
Obesity drugs, known as GLP-1s, continue to be all the rage in 2024. But doomsday predictions of long-term impact to other industries may be cooling.
MarketWatch studied vehicle search trends across the country, and the brands that got the most and least attention might surprise you.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
A portable jump starter can totally erase the stress of a dead car battery. This one holds up to 50 jumps and is on sale for a crazy low $38.07.
Denmark-based KALMAR Automotive announced a kit that turns the 996-generation 911 into an off-roader with Cayenne-like ground clearance.
2024 Porsche Macan electric SUV revealed with standard all-wheel drive, air suspension and up to 630 horsepower.
"I am not so tense driving at night now! Gives me a little peace of mind," shared a fan.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
Toppling used prices are impacting Tesla's margins. The company warned that production growth will slow in 2024.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
Check out these elusive deals I found on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
The best subcompact crossover SUVs based on Autoblog's expert reviews.
There's only one dedicated cricket channel in the US, but you have other options, including signing up for a VPN.
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
Apple has reportedly scaled back its automotive aspirations, at least for now. The company’s decade-old vehicle project has reportedly pivoted from planning a fully self-driving car to an EV like Tesla’s.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.