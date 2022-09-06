Deputy awakens suspected truck thief who was arrested in Lucerne Valley

Suspect Derik Jason Locke, 56, was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy found him asleep behind the wheel of a parked construction truck in Lucerne Valley.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 2:04 a.m. on Sunday, Deputy J. Guzman checked a white Ford construction truck that was parked near Baker and Sage roads.

Deputy Guzman discovered that the driver, later identified as 56-year-old Derik Jason Locke, was asleep inside the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen out of Redlands.

Locke was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. His bail was set at $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in Victorville Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

