Deputy in a Broward sheriff’s car hits pedestrian and sends him to hospital, cops say

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a police cruiser in Pompano Beach early Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy struck the pedestrian in the 1100 block of North Ocean Drive, the sheriff’’s office said. Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows the sheriff’s car with a damaged windshield. A boot was under a nearby sewer truck.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The sheriff’s office said its Traffic Homicide unit is investigating.

Deputies have closed the 1000 to 1300 blocks of North Ocean Drive in both directions for the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area and seek other routes.

