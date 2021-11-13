Deputy busts vehicle break-in

Nov. 12—A stop to offer aid by a Kings County deputy resulted in two suspects arrested for allegedly breaking into a vehicle on the roadside.

According to Sgt. Nathan Ferrier, public information officer with the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was patrolling in the area of the Avenal Cutoff and Murphy Ranch Road in rural Kings County on Tuesday night when he spotted two vehicles parked side-by-side: a Chevrolet Impala and a Honda Civic. The deputy spotted front-end damage to one of the vehicles and he elected to stop and make sure no one was injured.

The deputy contacted the Impala's driver, Melissa Medellin, and passenger Eliezer Enriquez, but found that the Civic was unoccupied. The deputy reportedly noticed the back seat of the Impala was filled with various items. The deputy ran a records check on both subjects through Kings County Dispatch. Medellin's driver's license was suspended and Enriquez was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and subject to search by law enforcement.

Medellin and Enriquez allegedly had symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. After an evaluation by the Deputy, they were placed into custody for reportedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, presumably Methamphetamine.

During a search of the Impala, the deputy is reported to have located drug paraphernalia and several items that had been removed from the Honda. The items included the spare tire, radio, front bumper grill and battery. The rear side window of the Honda had been broken.

The owner of the Civic was contacted. The owner told authorities the Honda had been involved in a minor traffic collision and had been left on the side of the road with the doors locked. The owner told Deputies that no one had permission to make entry into the Honda and take any items from it.

Enriquez was booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, vehicle burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. He was later released.